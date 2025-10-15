Growing Home - Plastic Dog Waste Bags

Plastic dog waste bags are thankfully popular by making people more inclined to clean up after their dog. Unfortunately, the waste ends up in the landfill, rather than a sewer treatment plant that is designed to purify this type of waste. To solve this problem, a company has developed “Flush ‘N Gone,” which are water-soluble dog waste bags. They cost about $11.00 for 40 bags and can be flushed down the toilet. While there have been many iterations of outdoor dog poop composters, none have worked well enough to catch on.