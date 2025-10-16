© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home - Colorado's Poisonous Hemlocks

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

There are three related plants growing in Colorado that you should become familiar with, as they are poisonous. These are Giant Hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum mante gazz ian um, Poison hemlock, Conium maculatum and Spotted Water Hemlock, Cicuta maculata. Ingesting the Hemlocks may cause abdominal pain, convulsions, delirium, nausea, seizures vomiting and even death. Skin contact with the Giant Hogweed may cause severe irritation to the skin and eyes, blistering, rashes, permanent scarring and even blindness.

