Growing Home - Colorado's Poisonous Hemlocks

There are three related plants growing in Colorado that you should become familiar with, as they are poisonous. These are Giant Hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum mante gazz ian um, Poison hemlock, Conium maculatum and Spotted Water Hemlock, Cicuta maculata. Ingesting the Hemlocks may cause abdominal pain, convulsions, delirium, nausea, seizures vomiting and even death. Skin contact with the Giant Hogweed may cause severe irritation to the skin and eyes, blistering, rashes, permanent scarring and even blindness.