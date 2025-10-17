© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Frederick Law Olmsted

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Frederick Law Olmsted (1822–1903), father of American landscape architecture, shaped not just New York’s Central Park but park systems across the nation. He co-designed Boston’s Emerald Necklace and Buffalo’s parkways. He thought parks should be connected with greenways. His sons carried on his vision out west, laying out Denver’s linked parks and boulevards and Seattle’s sweeping greenways. Olmsted believed parks were essential and should mimic nature with trees, and shade where people can breathe, wander, and rest.

