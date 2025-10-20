Growing Home - Pawnee Buttes Sand Cherry

There is a native, semi-sweet cherry shrub that is a western native to the high plains areas. It is known as the ‘Pawnee Buttes’ sand cherry (Prunus besseyi). It’s low growing, only reaching 18” in height and up to six feet wide. The ‘Pawnee Buttes’ Sand Cherry has a profusion of fragrant white flowers in early spring, small edible cherries in summer and mahogany-red foliage in fall. It is not fussy about soil, needs moderate moisture and a mostly sunny spot. The ‘Pawnee Buttes’ Sand Cherry makes a great a taller ground cover.