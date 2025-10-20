© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
RESIST THE SILENCE FALL DRIVE 2025
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 FM signal will be down for routine maintenance Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. Sorry for the inconvenience. Stream uninterrupted here at kvnf.org
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home - Pawnee Buttes Sand Cherry

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT

There is a native, semi-sweet cherry shrub that is a western native to the high plains areas. It is known as the ‘Pawnee Buttes’ sand cherry (Prunus besseyi). It’s low growing, only reaching 18” in height and up to six feet wide. The ‘Pawnee Buttes’ Sand Cherry has a profusion of fragrant white flowers in early spring, small edible cherries in summer and mahogany-red foliage in fall. It is not fussy about soil, needs moderate moisture and a mostly sunny spot. The ‘Pawnee Buttes’ Sand Cherry makes a great a taller ground cover.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb