Growing Home - The Hazards of Being an International Plant Explorer in the Early 1900s

Being an international plant explorer in the early 1900s wasn’t a stroll in the park. Explorers endured mule treks through jungles, wars and diseases with no cures at hand. Malaria, dysentery, and infections claimed more than one USDA plant collector. One famous plant explorer Frank Meyer who brought back almonds, citrus and more to the USA vanished into the Yangtze. Yet despite hazards, these explorers introduced wheat, soybeans, fruits, and ornamentals that still fill our fields and tables. Risk was the ticket to abundance.