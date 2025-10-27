Growing Home - P. H. Dorsett

© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

In the early 20th century P. H. Dorsett roamed from Brazil to Manchuria hunting plants for the USDA. He brought back thousands of varieties of soybeans that still shape American agriculture. He found persimmons and apples from China and citrus from Brazil. Plant explorers of his day endured leaky ships, rough roads, wars and illness. He would often hole up in Buddhist monasteries to avoid getting robbed. Yet P. H. Dorsett’s persistence enriched our crops and broadened the palette of American farms and gardens.

