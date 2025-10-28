Growing Home - Winged Bean

There is a unique bean known as the “Winged Bean.” Each pod has four wings along their lengths and can be eaten like string beans. Flowers and flower buds are also edible along with young shoots and leaves. And it even produces edible tubers underground and can be eaten like potatoes. The Winged Bean is cultivated mainly in the tropics and is native to New Guina. But there are early maturing varieties of the Winged Bean that produce in just 75 days. Grow the Winged Bean on a trellis in a moist sunny spot.