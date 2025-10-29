Growing Home - Cats and Bird Feeders

While people enjoy watching birds at a bird feeder, so do neighborhood cats. Cats are predators and are often successful in snatching young and unsuspecting birds. You can cat-proof your bird feeder by placing chicken wire around the base of the feeder. The wire slows down the cat enough that the birds can often escape their clutches. There are also special colorful cat collars and collars with bells that tip off the birds. If you have a collar on a cat, be sure it has a break-away ability to keep the cats safe too.