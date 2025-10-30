Growing Home - Popeye and Spinach

Popeye first appeared in comics in 1929 telling depression era kids that spinach would make them strong. This is because it was thought to contain a lot of iron to help build up your blood and stamina. While spinach contains iron, most of it is in a form that is not absorbed due to oxalates in spinach that inhibit absorption. Still, spinach does contain a lot of natural vitamin A. One cup of raw spinach contains 0.8 milligrams of iron. But interestingly one cup of cooked spinach has 6 times the amount of iron than raw spinach.