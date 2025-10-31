Growing Home - Roots

Many believe a tree’s roots mirror its branches, with a massive taproot. But most trees lack a taproot as tree roots spread outward, not downward. Approximately 90% of the tree’s roots are in the top three feet of soil and extend up to three times beyond the branch tips. These fine roots are where water and nutrients are absorbed, with only a few anchor roots providing stability. This is why watering a tree only at the trunk misses most of the feeder roots. When you see a tree canopy, imagine an even wider web beneath your feet.