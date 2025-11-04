© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Dwarf Evergreens

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Evergreen conifer trees are usually grown because they offer privacy, bird habitat, shade, and block the wind. But many are discovering a new way to use evergreen conifers. They are going small. There are many familiar evergreens that are available in dwarf form, where they only grow a few inches a year and usually don’t get much larger than three to five feet. These dwarf evergreens add year-round greenery to perennial gardens, rock gardens, even in winter…and dwarf evergreens are great for landscaping smaller yards.

