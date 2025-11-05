Growing Home - Microbes in Lemon and Lime Skin

A slice of lemon or lime are commonly provided in restaurants to garnish water, iced tea or margaritas. But a Journal of Environmental Health study found you could also get a high dose of bad microbes if the restaurant failed to wash the skin of the lemon or lime, which could then contaminate your drink and make you sick. You can minimize contamination by squeezing the juice out of the lime or lemon into your drink and not let the cut fruit, skin and all, soak in your drink. At home always wash lemons and limes before cutting or juicing.