Growing Home - Pansies

Pansies thrive best in cool conditions from 40°F to 60°F. Temps above 80°F causes less flowering. Most pansies tolerate temps down to 20°F to 25°F. Young seedlings, new transplants and those in pots are less cold tolerant. Recently there has been an effort to select hardier pansies surviving even down to the minus 20s. These pansies include the Alliance Series, the Babyface Series, and the Matrix Series. Selecting cold-tolerant pansy varieties helps push their limits. It also helps to grow in sheltered locations, and winter mulch.