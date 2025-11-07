© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Thyme

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

The common herb, Thyme surprisingly has many different fragrances depending upon the variety. There are thyme varieties that smell like lemons, oranges, caraway, coconut, and mint. Plant a few kinds together and you’ll have a whole herb garden symphony underfoot. Most Thyme varieties grow well in Western Colorado, but the orange and lemon thymes need extra protection and may not thrive above 6,000 foot elevation. The common Thyme varieties like French, English and Wolly Thyme are among the hardest for our mountain valleys.

