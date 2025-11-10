© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Little Bluestem

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Little Bluestem is a western native grass that thrives in dry and poor soils. Little Bluestem is great addition for xeriscape landscapes. Its leaves turn an attractive orange in fall. There is a new Bluestem variety “Brush Strokes” that stands out with a stronger blue leaf color that turn red in the fall. Brush Strokes Bluestem grass has seed heads that resemble paint brushes. It provides winter interest but needs to be cut down to 4 inches high in Late March. Little Bluestem grows best in full sun but can tolerate a bit of shade.

