Growing Home - Sempervivums

Sempervivums, or “hen and chicks,” are succulents with personality with rugged little rosettes that multiply yearly. Many are winter hardy in Western Colorado, while others prefer life indoors on a sunny windowsill. Breeders in recent years have created varieties in many interesting colors. One Hen and Chick standout, Gold Nugget, glows yellow in summer, blushes yellow, red and green in spring and fall, and turns rosy red all winter. Sadly, deer love it then too—so tuck Hen and Chicks among rocks where a browsing muzzle can’t reach.