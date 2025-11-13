© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Chinook Wind

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

A Chinook Wind occurs regularly on the Front Range in winter. It happens when winds move from a high altitude to a low altitude causing the air to substantially warm up often melting snow. Western Colorado occasionally experiences a Chinook wind, it’s welcome when your driveway thaws, but less welcome by farmers. The opposite occurs when winds move from a low altitude to higher altitude. This is called an “upslope wind” and triggers cooling of the ground atmosphere causing moisture in the air to condense, and precipitation occurs.

Johnathon Rhubarb
