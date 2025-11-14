Growing Home - Green Roofs

A green roof isn’t just trendy—it’s ancient wisdom reborn. Vikings once covered homes with sod for insulation, and the Romans had roof top gardens. Today’s versions use lightweight soil mixes and drought-tolerant plants such as sedums, prairie grasses and hen and chicks. The benefits of green roofs are many… they cool buildings, benefit pollinators, sequester CO2 and reduce water runoff. Colorado State University even has a Green Roof Program that explores innovative ways to improve productivity and aesthetics of modern urban spaces.