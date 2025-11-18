Growing Home - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree (often called “The People’s Tree”) comes from a different U.S. National Forest each year, managed by the U.S. Forest Service since 1970. The last time Colorado supplied the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was in 2020. Ornaments are made by local children. The White House Christmas Tree is usually selected from a commercial Christmas tree farm, often the winner of the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest. The winning tree earns the honor of providing it to the White House Blue Room.