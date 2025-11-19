© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Bare Root Trees

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Now is a good time to be shopping for trees, bare root trees that is. Bare root trees establish better root systems and healthier trees. Potted and balled and burlap trees get pot bound and the roots start circling and can strangle the tree years later. The reason you should be shopping for bare root trees now is that they are sold mainly via mail order companies and by the time spring comes many of the more popular varieties of trees are sold out. Don’t worry, the bare root trees you order now won’t arrive until spring.

