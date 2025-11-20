© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home - Ballistichory Seed Dispersal

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Some plants have a tensioning mechanism in their seedpods that cause the seeds inside to explode out of the pod. Botanists call this “ballistichory” seed dispersal. The tropical plant known as the “sandbox tree,” has a fruit that is the size of a tangerine and a pumpkin-like shape containing nickel sized seeds. When ripe, the fruit dries unevenly, building tension until the seeds explode out with a sound like a gunshot and travel up to 150 feet. Botanists have reported broken windows and cuts from flying seeds from the Sandbox Tree.

