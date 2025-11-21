© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - More on White House Christmas Trees

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

The first White House Christmas tree appeared in 1856 under President Franklin Pierce. Later, Thomas Edison’s associate, Edward Johnson created the first electric tree lights in 1882 replacing candles. In 1923, First Lady Grace Coolidge had the first Christmas tree placed on the White House grounds President Coolidge began the lighting ceremony in 1923, starting a national tradition. Teddy Roosevelt once banned trees, fearing deforestation. His sons smuggled a Christmas Tree into the White House anyway.

