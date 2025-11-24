Growing Home - Austrian and Ponderosa Pines

Austrian and Ponderosa pines both thrive in in Colorado but to tell them apart you must look for subtle clues. Both have long needles in bundles of two, yet Austrian pine needles are darker green and stiffer, while Ponderosa’s needles are lighter, softer, and smell faintly of vanilla on warm days. Austrian pines, not being native, need more water. They also grow faster, and hold on to lower branches better than the Ponderosa pine. Ponderosas are more drought tolerant. Both are susceptible to beetle attack, though Austrian may resist slightly better.