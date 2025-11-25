Growing Home - Southwest Injury

When winter sun hits young tree trunks with dark bark it can heat one side of the trunk to springlike temperatures. When the sun sets, the sudden chill can crack the bark, a condition called “southwest injury.” Once damaged, disease and insects move in easily. Wrapping trunks from late fall to early spring with either a crepe paper like wrap or a light-colored coiled plastic tree wrap will prevent this damage. Remove the wrap each spring to avoid moisture buildup. It’s a simple step that can add years of life to your young tree.