kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2021

Published December 28, 2021 at 8:08 AM MST
Project7.jpg
Fred Waldman
/
Project 7
The Clariflocculator does coagulation and sedimentation steps all in one unit, according to water quality analyst Fred Waldman.
  • Conservative dark money group Unite for Colorado fined by Secretary of State's office
  • Defend Colorado files ethics complaint against Department of Natural Resources director Dan Gibbs
  • First avalanche fatality of the season reported Friday near Cameron Pass
  • Technical College of the Rockies receives $200K grant from Rural Economic Development Initiative
  • Montrose Regional Health suspends COVID testing for asymptomatic staff
  • Kate Redmond reports the Project 7 regional water authority is in line to receive $39M from the EPA to increase water treatment capacity

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
