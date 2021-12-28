KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2021
- Conservative dark money group Unite for Colorado fined by Secretary of State's office
- Defend Colorado files ethics complaint against Department of Natural Resources director Dan Gibbs
- First avalanche fatality of the season reported Friday near Cameron Pass
- Technical College of the Rockies receives $200K grant from Rural Economic Development Initiative
- Montrose Regional Health suspends COVID testing for asymptomatic staff
- Kate Redmond reports the Project 7 regional water authority is in line to receive $39M from the EPA to increase water treatment capacity