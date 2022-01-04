© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 4, 2022

Published January 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST
Brian Bicsak
  • Colorado sets record with more than 7000 new COVID infections per day last week
  • Severe staff shortages at resorts keeping many skiers in long lines
  • Kate Redmond reports Delta County won't redraw districts as census numbers were very similar to 10 years ago
  • Eric Galatas reports climate change created the conditions for last week's wildfire in Boulder County
  • Kate Redmond reports on McClure Pass rescue of stranded motorist on New Year's Day, speaks to CDOT's Elise Thatcher

KVNF Regional NewscastCOVID-19ski resortsDelta CountyDon SuppesEric GalatasfireMcClure PassCDOTElise Thatcher
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
