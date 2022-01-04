KVNF Regional Newscast: January 4, 2022
- Colorado sets record with more than 7000 new COVID infections per day last week
- Severe staff shortages at resorts keeping many skiers in long lines
- Kate Redmond reports Delta County won't redraw districts as census numbers were very similar to 10 years ago
- Eric Galatas reports climate change created the conditions for last week's wildfire in Boulder County
- Kate Redmond reports on McClure Pass rescue of stranded motorist on New Year's Day, speaks to CDOT's Elise Thatcher