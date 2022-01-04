KVNF Regional Newscast: January 4, 2022

Eric Galatas reports more Coloradans are self-medicating, and experiencing frequent mental distress. Plus, Asia Jami was diagnosed with ALS six years ago, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Asia is now in a wheelchair. But last month, she skied down Snowmass Ski Area with Challenge Aspen, which provides outdoor experiences to people with disabilities. KAJX Aspen Public Radio reporter Halle Zander skied alongside them.

