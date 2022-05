At different points throughout the year, it may feel like your whole state or all of the Mountain West is on fire. But officials say that during times of increased fire danger, they have a plan. Emma Gibson of the Mountain West News Bureau reports. Plus, Cassie Knust, reporter for the Delta County Independent and the Montrose Press, summarizes what she learned about the four candidates running for three seats on the North Fork Recreation District board.

Listen • 8:10