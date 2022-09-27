© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 27, 2022

Published September 27, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
Piper Johnson used to vape regularly in high school. After surviving vaping-related lung illness, she's now working to raise awareness of the risks of the habit.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order to amend and extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration. The measure, signed earlier this month, allows agencies to continue to access State and federal funding for rapid response during the coming months. Water enthusiasts will soon have a new boat ramp on the Gunnison River. The Colorado West Land Trust and Western Slope Conservation Center have received grants for improvements at a new site on G-50 Road in Delta County. Vaping is becoming a serious issue at Delta County School bus stops and buses, reports The Delta County Independent. Bus Garage Director Joyce Conger spoke to the school board about the number of students vaping on the bus and at bus stops. Superintendent Caryn Gibson said the infractions and punishments are the same whether it happens on the bus or on school grounds.

KVNF Regional Newscast teen vapingCOVID-19
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
