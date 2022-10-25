© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
banner2-01.png
PEOPLE POWERED PUBLIC RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 25, 2022

Published October 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT
20221024_140825.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta County Joint School District 50J in Delta, Colorado will ask voters in Delta, Mesa, Gunnison and Montrose counties for a bond extension to pay for building renovations to improve safety.

In keeping with our election coverage, KVNF spoke with Delta County School District 50-J Superintendent Caryn Gibson and Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay on Ballot Initiative 5B. Voters in Delta, Gunnison, Montrose and Mesa Counties are eligible to vote since the school district includes those counties.

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness in Colorado continue to forge innovative new solutions. Eric Galatas with Colorado News Connection reports.

KVNF Regional Newscasts air Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. News tips and information can be sent to news@kvnf.org

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast 2022 ElectionDelta County Joint School District 50J
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young