KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 7, 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
20221104_101456.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Voters could make big changes to Colorado Liquor Laws in 2022

The city of Grand Junction is ramping up efforts to increase recycling, reports the Daily Sentinel. Last year the city purchased Curbside Recycling ahead of the changes. According to a spokesperson for the city the current recycling facility is accepting food waste for compost and clear blister/clamshell containers.

Abortions are up 33% in Colorado reports the Denver Post. A study from the Society of Family Planning shows that Colorado isn’t alone as abortion providers are helping more patients from states where abortion has been severely restricted or outlawed. Other states with abortion providers seeing increased services include North Carolina, Kansas and Illinois.

The switch between daylight saving and standard time is jarring for humans and deadly for deer. Coloradoans concerned about climate change are pushing policy makers to end fracking permits. Local liquor store owner Jennifer Mc Gavin talks to KVNF about three Propositions on the November ballot.

KVNF Regional Newscasts air Monday through Friday at 8 in the morning and again at 5:50 in the evening on your Mountain Grown Community Radio station.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
