kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 15, 2022

Published November 15, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Colorado state Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Democrat, is surrounded by protective plastic barriers in the House chambers at the Colorado State Capitol during an emergency legislative session on November 30. Lawmakers there are planning to move their 2021 session back by at least a month.
Helen H. Richardson
/
Denver Post via Getty Images
Colorado state Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Democrat, is surrounded by protective plastic barriers in the House chambers at the Colorado State Capitol during an emergency legislative session on November 30. Lawmakers there are planning to move their 2021 session back by at least a month.

State Representative Julie McCluskie from Dillon was selected by fellow Democrats on Friday to become the next Speaker of the House. McCluskie was first elected to the legislature in 2018 for House District 61. McCluskie served as the chairperson for the Joint Budget Committee. She was re-elected for a third time, this time in House District 13.

Colorado House Republicans choose their top leaders on Thursday. Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington, elected by the House GOP caucus, will serve as minority leader. Lynch takes over for Rep. Hugh McKean, a Loveland Republican, who died Oct. 30.Former Mesa County commissioner Rose Pugliese serving her first term from Colorado Springs will be the number two Republican in the House and Rep. Richard Holtorf from Akron, will serve as House minority whip.

Results for the tightly contested CD 3 race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch are expected either Thursday or Friday. County Clerks statewide are waiting on military and overseas ballots. At last count on Friday, Boebert was leading Frisch by 1,122 votes. State offices were closed on Friday for Veterans Day observance.

Prop 123 supporting funding for additional affordable housing in the state passed narrowly by four percentage points. The measure sets aside 0.1% of state income tax revenue for affordable housing programs, including aid to develop more housing and assistance for certain renters and home buyers.

Prop 122 legalizing psychedelic plants for adults age 21 and older passed six percentage points. The measure decriminalizes the personal use, possession, growth, and transport of natural medicines for persons 21 years old and older; and creates the Regulated Natural Medicine Access Program for licensed healing centers to administer natural medicine services.

KVNF Regional Newscast 2022 Election
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
