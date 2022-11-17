KVNF Regional Newscast: November 17, 2022

The city of Ouray is looking to boost water temperatures at the Ouray Hot Springs Pool, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. In the past, the Hot Springs Pool relied on geothermal water to provide sufficient natural heat. The lack of snowpack levels and a depleted aquifer, among other issues, was cited as a major reason for lacking enough hot water to feed the pools. The city is considering installing a mechanical heating system to solve the problem. If purchased the new system costing more than $700,000 could be in by next fall ahead of colder temperatures.

The federal government may receive the bulk of cash seized as part of evidence in the February murders of two Paonia residents, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Documents filed in federal court concerning just over $360,000 in assets from Michael Arnold’s estate were connected to marijuana Arnold grew at his Black Bridge Road property. Arnold and his girlfriend Donna Gallegos were found dead at the property in February. Mark Burns accused of the double-murder will appear in court later this month.

Citizens for a Healthy Community Executive Director Natasha Leger hand delivered copies of the organization’s latest publication to Delta County Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 90 page document entitled: Climate Action Plan for Delta County: Moving From Crisis to Comeback urges the county to consider the impacts of climate change and take action. The document includes information from federal, state and regional studies as well as a survey conducted on energy development in the North Fork and a greenhouse emissions study published by Citizens for a Healthy Community last year.