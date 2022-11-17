© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 17, 2022

Published November 17, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
West Elk Mountains view from Sweitzer Lake State Park in Delta County, Colorado
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
West Elk Mountains view from Sweitzer Lake State Park in Delta County, Colorado

The city of Ouray is looking to boost water temperatures at the Ouray Hot Springs Pool, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. In the past, the Hot Springs Pool relied on geothermal water to provide sufficient natural heat. The lack of snowpack levels and a depleted aquifer, among other issues, was cited as a major reason for lacking enough hot water to feed the pools. The city is considering installing a mechanical heating system to solve the problem. If purchased the new system costing more than $700,000 could be in by next fall ahead of colder temperatures.

The federal government may receive the bulk of cash seized as part of evidence in the February murders of two Paonia residents, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Documents filed in federal court concerning just over $360,000 in assets from Michael Arnold’s estate were connected to marijuana Arnold grew at his Black Bridge Road property. Arnold and his girlfriend Donna Gallegos were found dead at the property in February. Mark Burns accused of the double-murder will appear in court later this month.

Citizens for a Healthy Community Executive Director Natasha Leger hand delivered copies of the organization’s latest publication to Delta County Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 90 page document entitled: Climate Action Plan for Delta County: Moving From Crisis to Comeback urges the county to consider the impacts of climate change and take action. The document includes information from federal, state and regional studies as well as a survey conducted on energy development in the North Fork and a greenhouse emissions study published by Citizens for a Healthy Community last year.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
