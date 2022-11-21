© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 21, 2022

Published November 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Lisa Young
Red Mountain Pass

Early-season storms have left SNOW TOTALS above average throughout much of the Western U.S. Snowpack on Colorado’s Western Slope is mostly at or above average for this time of year, but the Front Range and eastern plains are just below average. According to the NRCS the Gunnison River Basin is 123 percent of normal and the North Fork of the Gunnison is 134 percent of normal.
Two different populations of a common bird in our region were recently listed under the Endangered Species Act. Emma VandenEindee of the Mountain West News Bureau reports on why that is.

Colorado author Erika Wurth has written novels, short stories, poetry and non-fiction. Her latest book, White Horse, is a piece of literary horror that explores themes of loss and identity through the lens of a protagonist who, like Wurth, is an urban Indian. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Maeve Conran spoke with Wurth about writing contemporary Native American fiction and being part of a new wave of Indigenous literature.

KVNF Regional Newscast snowpackEndangered SpeciesNative American
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
