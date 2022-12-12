© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December12, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Water managers in the Upper Colorado River Basin have faced increasing pressure to cut back on the region's water use. Water levels at the Upper Basin's largest reservoir, Lake Powell, are at record lows. Recent water conservation efforts have aimed to prop up the reservoir and avert the shutdown of hydropower generators within.

The Club Q attack in Colorado Springs was the 13th mass shooting in the state this year, according to information from the Colorado Sun. The city of Durango will pay just over $3,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the city of failing to properly notice an executive session and improperly denying an open records request, reports the Durango Herald. he City of Delta entertained the possibility of allowing retail marijuana in the town during a recent city council work session, reports the Delta County Independent. Four states along the Colorado River are getting closer to finalizing details of a program to pay water users to conserve.

KVNF Regional Newscast mass shootingsOpen RecordsColorado River Basin
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
