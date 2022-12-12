KVNF Regional Newscast: December12, 2022

The Club Q attack in Colorado Springs was the 13th mass shooting in the state this year, according to information from the Colorado Sun. The city of Durango will pay just over $3,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the city of failing to properly notice an executive session and improperly denying an open records request, reports the Durango Herald. he City of Delta entertained the possibility of allowing retail marijuana in the town during a recent city council work session, reports the Delta County Independent. Four states along the Colorado River are getting closer to finalizing details of a program to pay water users to conserve.

