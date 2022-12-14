KVNF Regional Newscast: December 14, 2022
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, and Delta County 911 Dispatch, are launching a new emergency and community alert system for Delta County. The Paonia Town Planning Commission met last week with Beecher Development to discuss potential plans for the Paonia Energy Tech Building. Those visiting public lands have become increasingly familiar with the website recreation.gov. Some are claiming the company managing that site is pulling a Ticketmaster with public lands access.