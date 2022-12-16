KVNF Regional Newscast: December 16, 2022

The town of Paonia is still in search of a town administrator. During a special meeting held Tuesday morning, the hiring committee voted to reopen the position. Mayor Mary Bachran said candidate Guy Patterson dropped out and the two remaining candidates Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer were not selected.

Beginning Jan first Coloradoans will be able to save money on a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Pass, but many questions remain. The new pass at $29 is less than half the price of the current annual pass and can be purchased through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) at vehicle registration time.

Montrose City Council unanimously approved spending an additional $1.1 million dollars on the second phase of the City Hall Relocation Project.