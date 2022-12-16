© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 16, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 16, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
MontroseCityCouncil.png
City of Montrose You-Tube
/
KVNF
Montrose City Council Meeting December 6, 2022

The town of Paonia is still in search of a town administrator. During a special meeting held Tuesday morning, the hiring committee voted to reopen the position. Mayor Mary Bachran said candidate Guy Patterson dropped out and the two remaining candidates Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer were not selected.

Beginning Jan first Coloradoans will be able to save money on a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Pass, but many questions remain. The new pass at $29 is less than half the price of the current annual pass and can be purchased through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) at vehicle registration time.

Montrose City Council unanimously approved spending an additional $1.1 million dollars on the second phase of the City Hall Relocation Project.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
