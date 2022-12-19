KVNF Regional Newscast: December 19, 2022

The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters.

Voters in Paonia, Colorado narrowly passed a citizen initiated water moratorium in early 2020. The decision to cease selling domestic water taps came one year after the town ran dry in the winter of 2019. The crisis created a state of emergency for the town’s 1,400 residents and associated water companies.

Paonia’s newest town attorney and its interim town administrator are beginning to understand the impact the water ban is having on future development. During the last council meeting they reached out to the board for more information while hoping to answer questions raised by developers looking to bring affordable housing to the area.