KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 19, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Copy of PaoniaWaterMoratoium.png
Town of Paonia -YouTube
Paonia Town Attorney Nick Cotton-Baez (top right) asks questions about the town's 2020 water moratorium

The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters.

Voters in Paonia, Colorado narrowly passed a citizen initiated water moratorium in early 2020. The decision to cease selling domestic water taps came one year after the town ran dry in the winter of 2019. The crisis created a state of emergency for the town’s 1,400 residents and associated water companies.

Paonia’s newest town attorney and its interim town administrator are beginning to understand the impact the water ban is having on future development. During the last council meeting they reached out to the board for more information while hoping to answer questions raised by developers looking to bring affordable housing to the area.

KVNF Regional Newscast Navajo NationPaonia Town Council
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
