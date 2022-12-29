© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 29, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 29, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
KVNF

Ridgway State Park is one of four entities selected to participate in the Colorado Dark Sky Certification Mentor Program.

Colorado’s first avalanche death for the 2022-23 winter season was reported last week near the town of Winter Park, reports the Colorado Sun. The name of the 44 year old victim has not been released. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the avalanche accident on the west side of Berthoud Pass on Dec. 25th.

In Part Two of our series, Saving Amache, we hear about efforts to preserve Amache, one of the Japanese American internment camps in our region. Emma VandenEinde of the Mountain West News Bureau takes us inside the museum in Southeast Colorado.

