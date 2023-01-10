KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2023

Colorado continued the trend of higher-than-average rates of police killings in 2022, reports the Colorado Newsline. At least 39 people were killed in confrontations with law enforcement officers between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

The city of Grand Junction is purchasing the former Bray Commercial Real Estate building for its public works department, reports the Daily Sentinel. Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously to approve the $1.4 million purchase at its last regular meeting.

Some Colorado school districts are on the fence when it comes to providing free school meals. Just two out of three school districts recently surveyed by Chalkbeat have committed to providing free school meals to all students.

Relics of the state's mining history dot Colorado's mountain landscape. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Gavin McGough has a report on the backstory of one such landmark, and its isolated location in the San Juan Mountains.