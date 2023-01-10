© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
SANJUANS.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
San Juan Mountains

Colorado continued the trend of higher-than-average rates of police killings in 2022, reports the Colorado Newsline. At least 39 people were killed in confrontations with law enforcement officers between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

The city of Grand Junction is purchasing the former Bray Commercial Real Estate building for its public works department, reports the Daily Sentinel. Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously to approve the $1.4 million purchase at its last regular meeting.

Some Colorado school districts are on the fence when it comes to providing free school meals. Just two out of three school districts recently surveyed by Chalkbeat have committed to providing free school meals to all students.

Relics of the state's mining history dot Colorado's mountain landscape. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Gavin McGough has a report on the backstory of one such landmark, and its isolated location in the San Juan Mountains.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Free School LunchGrand Junction City CouncilSan Juan Mountains
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young