KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 13, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Avalanche danger has been increasing in Colorado Mountains

Four people have died in avalanches since December 26 and there is more snow forecast for Colorado this week, reports the Colorado Avalanche Center. “Dangerous avalanche conditions will last through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.” said Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Applications for Colorado’s Centennial Farms & Ranches 2023 program's deadline for applications is May 1, 2023. To apply or learn more, visit h-co.org/CentennialFarms.

Supporters of a planned lithium mine in Northern Nevada say it would provide essential materials to build electric vehicles and address the climate crisis. But a coalition of Native American tribes is fighting against it. K-U-N-R’s Bert Johnson reports.

KVNF Regional Newscast Avanlanche dangerU.S. Department of Agriculture
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
