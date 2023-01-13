KVNF Regional Newscast: January 13, 2023

Four people have died in avalanches since December 26 and there is more snow forecast for Colorado this week, reports the Colorado Avalanche Center. “Dangerous avalanche conditions will last through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.” said Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Applications for Colorado’s Centennial Farms & Ranches 2023 program's deadline for applications is May 1, 2023. To apply or learn more, visit h-co.org/CentennialFarms.

Supporters of a planned lithium mine in Northern Nevada say it would provide essential materials to build electric vehicles and address the climate crisis. But a coalition of Native American tribes is fighting against it. K-U-N-R’s Bert Johnson reports.