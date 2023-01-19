© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 19, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Wendell Hamlet and Clarence Hamlet, Winks Lodge.png
Courtesy of Denver Public Library.
/
KVNF
Wendell Hamlet and Clarence Hamlet, Winks Lodge. Courtesy of Denver Public Library.

Megan Hess and Shirley Koch, co-owners of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services, intend to appeal their prison terms imposed on them for mail fraud in U.S District Court, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

The City of Montrose will go to a Single-Stream Recycling Program effective immediately. The change will limit the type of recyclable plastics that are accepted. The city will collect only plastic items marked with 1, 2, 4, and 5 recycling symbols.

KVNF'S Laura Palmisano interviews two History Colorado officials about a statewide survey of Green Book sites used to guide Black Americans as they traveled across the U.S.

