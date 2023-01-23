KVNF Regional Newscast: January 23, 2023

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular. But one barrier is the network for recharging them – especially in the rural West. KUNC’s Rae Solomon spent the day at an EV fast charging station in rural Colorado to learn more. She has this report for the Mountain West News Bureau.

To find the location of the nearest EV charging station in your area go to plug share dot com. In our area, you can find EV charging stations in Delta, Paonia, Cedaredge, Hotchkiss. Montrose, Ouray and Ridgway.

The City of Delta recently held a work session to discuss building supportive housing to help local people who may be unhoused or at risk of becoming unhoused, reports the Delta County Independent.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission welcomed the Gunnison and Taylor Rivers as the newest Gold Medal trout fisheries in the state. CPW’s Gold Medal Program showcases the most elite fisheries throughout the state.

The new area includes 20 miles of the Taylor River below Taylor Park Reservoir and 12 and a half miles of the Gunnison River starting west of Gunnison at Twin Bridges extending up to the town of Almont.

