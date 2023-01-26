KVNF Regional Newscast: January 26, 2023

Republican Representative Matt Soper from Delta was elected Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Legal Services. City-owned property on Cerro Summit in Montrose could be the future home of a professionally-designed mountain biking park, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Zack’s BBQ in Hotchkiss changed hands after five decades as a family business, reports the Delta County Independent.

While the West is grappling with a long-running drought, activists are calling for stronger state policies on water sustainability. But a new report shows that the Mountain West is lagging behind. Small newspapers, and local reporting, can be essential to the communities they serve. Recently, a newspaper in Montrose County’s West End changed hands, but stayed in local ownership. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O’s Gavin McGough sat down to talk with the paper’s new publisher, Regan Tuttle.