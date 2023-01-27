© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
SnowonGrandMesa.jpeg
Spencer Christensen
/
KVNF
Some of the best snow in the nation in 2023 is on the Grand Mesa

Some of the best snow in the nation is right in our backyard according to Spencer Christensen owner of Grand Mesa Lodge. While the lodge owner admits he’s a bit biased, he said he’s talked to folks from all over the country including snow lovers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and even Canada. Christensen says the snow began in November and just keeps coming.

Mesa County officials forced two private property owners to clear what they call “unsightly debris and trash” from their land, according to the Daily Sentinel. After multiple citations, the property owners were issued search and seizure court order in December.

Paonia trustees debated adding two more paid holidays to the town’s handbook without added expense, reported Frank Witowski for the Delta County Independent. During a January 10 board meeting, trustees deliberated on acknowledging holidays such as Indigenous People’s Day and Juneteenth, or paying employees for the holiday.

Delta Health unveiled the Western Slope’s first digitally combined PET and CT scanner earlier this month, according to the Montrose Daily Press. The Cartesion Prime Digital will improve image quality, better visualize cancer lesions, and possibly reduce a patient’s time in the scanner.

It's KVNF Farm Friday, we've got two reports.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Grand Mesa snowpackMesa CountyTown of PaoniaU.S. Department of Agriculture
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young