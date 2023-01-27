KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2023

Some of the best snow in the nation is right in our backyard according to Spencer Christensen owner of Grand Mesa Lodge. While the lodge owner admits he’s a bit biased, he said he’s talked to folks from all over the country including snow lovers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and even Canada. Christensen says the snow began in November and just keeps coming.

Mesa County officials forced two private property owners to clear what they call “unsightly debris and trash” from their land, according to the Daily Sentinel. After multiple citations, the property owners were issued search and seizure court order in December.

Paonia trustees debated adding two more paid holidays to the town’s handbook without added expense, reported Frank Witowski for the Delta County Independent. During a January 10 board meeting, trustees deliberated on acknowledging holidays such as Indigenous People’s Day and Juneteenth, or paying employees for the holiday.

Delta Health unveiled the Western Slope’s first digitally combined PET and CT scanner earlier this month, according to the Montrose Daily Press. The Cartesion Prime Digital will improve image quality, better visualize cancer lesions, and possibly reduce a patient’s time in the scanner.

