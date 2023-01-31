© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 31, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Cora Kaminiski about to use the disc lift at the Lake City Ski Hill.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced yesterday that the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities. This funding will benefit nearly 2 million rural people and businesses in 27 states. Regions in our area are Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico.

The Colorado State Patrol held a press conference last Friday to talk about recent crashes involving vehicles in District 1 in the Denver Metro area. Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles and one CDOT safety patrol vehicle were struck by Colorado drivers who were speeding or distracted and failed to comply with the Slow Down or Move Over law.
As of December 22, 2022, 50 deaths of first responders from struck-by incidents had been reported nationally for 2022.

Remote Hinsdale County is not a ski destination like Aspen or Telluride. Lake City, the county’s only incorporated town, touts its ski hill as what skiing was like before the rise of mega ski resorts. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano (paul-mis-SAH-no) reports from opening day on Saturday, Jan 14th.

KVNF Regional Newscast U.S. Department of AgricultureColorado State PatrolLake City
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
