KVNF Regional Newscast: January 31, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced yesterday that the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities. This funding will benefit nearly 2 million rural people and businesses in 27 states. Regions in our area are Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico.

The Colorado State Patrol held a press conference last Friday to talk about recent crashes involving vehicles in District 1 in the Denver Metro area. Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles and one CDOT safety patrol vehicle were struck by Colorado drivers who were speeding or distracted and failed to comply with the Slow Down or Move Over law.

As of December 22, 2022, 50 deaths of first responders from struck-by incidents had been reported nationally for 2022.

Remote Hinsdale County is not a ski destination like Aspen or Telluride. Lake City, the county’s only incorporated town, touts its ski hill as what skiing was like before the rise of mega ski resorts. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano (paul-mis-SAH-no) reports from opening day on Saturday, Jan 14th.

