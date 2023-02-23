KVNF Regional Newscast: February 23, 2023

The Town of Paonia will close its search for a new town administrator next Monday, reports the Delta County Independent. Interim Town Administrator Leslie Klusmire told the board that 13 individuals applied for the position vacated by Corinne Ferguson in November. The town could potentially pick finalists at the Feb. 28 board meeting.

Olathe High School heavyweight wrestler Lynessia Duran was the second-highest placer among all Western Slope teams, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Duran also finished 4 to 1 in the 235-pound division during the state tournament at Ball Arena and placed third to be the team’s top finisher.

Tuesday was the last day for the public to submit comments on Colorado's plan to reintroduce wolves. Many ranchers and others in rural areas say they fear for their jobs, livestock, and even personal safety. Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K's Hattison Rensberry spoke with Erik Molvar, wildlife biologist and Executive Director of the Western Watersheds Project, about wolf reintroduction from a biological perspective.