KVNF Regional Newscast: March 1, 2023

States in the upper Colorado River Basin are asking the federal government to stop sending water downstream from a major reservoir to prop up Lake Powell. KUNC’s Alex Hager shares what he found out on today's newscast.

The body of a missing duck hunter was found earlier this week, reports the Delta County Independent. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a person fishing in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area over the weekend. Deputies responded to the area to investigate. The Delta County Coroner’s Office assisted with the recovery of a body in the river. Following an autopsy, authorities identified the deceased as Wayne Phillips of Montrose. Phillips had been missing since mid-December.

Two backcountry skiers were caught, buried, and killed in an avalanche near Vallecito Reservoir reports, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The incident took place on Saturday, February 25th. In addition, a snowmobiler was caught, carried, and injured in the Hourglass Path near Wolf Creek Pass. The CAIC says the avalanche danger was heightened by heavy snowfall and strong winds that battered the Colorado Mountains last week.

Delta is now home to a nonprofit dedicated to connecting children with foster families, according to the Delta County Independent. Hope and Home has been in Colorado for 25 years, helping potential families seek licensing, and offering support services to ensure the foster children's and families' needs are met. The nonprofit is the largest foster care agency in the State of Colorado and is number one for child placement. Hope and Home decided on Delta as the central location on the Western Slope after receiving weekly calls from counties needing help with placements.

The Montrose Special Olympics basketball team beat local and regional law enforcement by a landslide in their annual fundraiser standoff, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The Montrose County School District team touts a 46-25 win against members of the Montrose Police Department and Sheriff’s office, Olathe Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol on Saturday. The game has been an annual event for about 16 years, including a brief hiatus due to the pandemic.

Americans are increasing their focus on health and the environment. And there’s a growing market for sustainable home-building materials – like insulation. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel looked into companies in our region trying to meet that demand.