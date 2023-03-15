KVNF Regional Newscast: March 15, 2023

Delta Health is warning residents and patients of a new telephone scam circulating the area. The hospital press release notes that the calls, also called spoofing, indicate on caller ID that Delta Health is calling. It is a way that the Caller ID feature allows the scammer to disguise who they are by making the phone number appear to be that of the hospital or clinic. When in doubt, hang up and call the hospital or clinic.

East Middle School in Grand Junction will close its doors for good once this semester ends, reports the Daily Sentinel. The decision is among recommendations from the district’s demographer on how the district can adjust to declining enrollment and not lose a substantial amount of state funding.

Due to the threat of fentanyl poisoning throughout the state, harm reduction groups are making the medication Naloxone hydrochloride more accessible. In rural Colorado, Maggie Seldeen runs the Roaring Fork-based non-profit High Rockies Harm Reduction. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Hattison Rensberry asks her about some common misconceptions about Naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan.