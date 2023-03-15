© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help Re-Imagine Radio! Make your Spring Pledge Today
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 15, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
DeltaHealth.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado

Delta Health is warning residents and patients of a new telephone scam circulating the area. The hospital press release notes that the calls, also called spoofing, indicate on caller ID that Delta Health is calling. It is a way that the Caller ID feature allows the scammer to disguise who they are by making the phone number appear to be that of the hospital or clinic. When in doubt, hang up and call the hospital or clinic.

East Middle School in Grand Junction will close its doors for good once this semester ends, reports the Daily Sentinel. The decision is among recommendations from the district’s demographer on how the district can adjust to declining enrollment and not lose a substantial amount of state funding.

Due to the threat of fentanyl poisoning throughout the state, harm reduction groups are making the medication Naloxone hydrochloride more accessible. In rural Colorado, Maggie Seldeen runs the Roaring Fork-based non-profit High Rockies Harm Reduction. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Hattison Rensberry asks her about some common misconceptions about Naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Delta Healthopioidsnaloxone
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young