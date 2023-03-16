KVNF Regional Newscast: March 16, 2023

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin passing lane construction along US Highway 50. The US 50 passing lane project will take place from mile points 134.6 to 136, located 25 miles west of Gunnison and near Blue Mesa reservoir. The project also includes removal and replacement of 39 guardrail end anchors east and west of passing lane construction. Work will begin March 20, weather permitting.

As much as Naloxone can play a part in the recovery of someone suffering from an overdose, it isn’t the only thing a person can do when trying to save someone’s life. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K's Hattison Rensberry spoke with Maggie Seldeen, director and founder of High Rockies Harm Reduction, about additional strategies people can use to maximize chances of survival.