© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help Re-Imagine Radio! Make your Spring Pledge Today
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 16, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published March 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
LauraPalmisano-Hwy50.JPG
Laura Palmisano
/

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin passing lane construction along US Highway 50. The US 50 passing lane project will take place from mile points 134.6 to 136, located 25 miles west of Gunnison and near Blue Mesa reservoir. The project also includes removal and replacement of 39 guardrail end anchors east and west of passing lane construction. Work will begin March 20, weather permitting.

As much as Naloxone can play a part in the recovery of someone suffering from an overdose, it isn’t the only thing a person can do when trying to save someone’s life. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K's Hattison Rensberry spoke with Maggie Seldeen, director and founder of High Rockies Harm Reduction, about additional strategies people can use to maximize chances of survival.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young