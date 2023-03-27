© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 27, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published March 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
A family of a Montrose man fatally shot by a national park ranger in 2020 again marched to bring public awareness to his death and to call for changes to the doctrine of qualified immunity. According to the Montrose Daily Press, Charles “Gage” Lorentz was 25 years old when he was fatally shot in March 2020, after the national park ranger pulled over his vehicle in Carlsbad Cavern National Park, New Mexico. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Lorentz was not cooperative and struggled with the park ranger over his gun, prompting the ranger to act in self-defense. Lorentz’s father alleges in their ongoing federal lawsuit that the park ranger and the U.S. Department of the Interior violated their son’s rights and that Mitchell used excessive force, thereby committing assault and battery.

The Town of Paonia is grappling with a $32,000 water bill for a resident who has not lived in their house or paid a bill for over six months. A report from the Delta County Independent notes that the residence had a leak of over a million gallons of water. The public works department had to bulldoze to get to the meter. Interim Town Administrator Leslie Klusmire reported that while most towns allow for a one-time bill forgiveness for a discovered leak, that grace period is usually capped at 30 days. Klusmire said the water should have been shut off due to nonpayment and she wants the tenant to pay the past six months of bills, repair the leak and pay their bill for the month.

From KVNF

Montrose County School District is amongst a slew of districts across the country seeking to hold four major social media giants accountable. The district is entering a class action lawsuit against platforms like Facebook and Youtube. Cassie Knust reports.

Just after the mid-way point of the Colorado State Legislative session, a number of West Slope Legislators teamed up for a virtual bi-partisan town hall meeting. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

This wraps your Monday Regional newscast on KVNF. You can email in story ideas, feedback and questions to news@KVNF.org

Cassie Knust
